Suspended driver faces slew of charges following traffic stop: OPP

Police laid several charges following a traffic stop in Orangeville that led to the alleged seizure of drugs, cash, and forged driver's licences.

Provincial police pulled the vehicle over on Wednesday for a traffic offence and launched an investigation, finding the driver had a suspended licence.

They say a search turned up cell phones, over $1,000 cash, marijuana, methamphetamine, and licence forgeries.

The 32-year-old man from Arthur is charged with possessing stolen property, failing to comply with a probation order, possessing forged documents with intent, driving while suspended, using a licence plate that isn't authorized, and drug-related offences.