Suspended driver from Toronto crashes into North Bay police cruiser before arrest
A 32-year-old suspect from Toronto is facing several charges following an incident Aug. 27 in Nipissing Township.
Ontario Provincial Police received a call around 3:34 p.m. about a possible impaired driver on Highway 654.
"Information from the complainant indicated that the vehicle had been stolen," police said in a news release Monday.
"Police initially located the vehicle, which failed to stop when signalled by police."
A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a parked police vehicle, which was occupied by a police officer with emergency lights activated.
"The suspect vehicle continued to travel down the highway and was subsequently stopped by police," police said.
"No persons had been injured during this investigation."
The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with numerous offences, including fleeing from police, impaired driving, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by crime, violating probation restrictions and assaulting a police officer.
The accused is being held in custody pending bail and was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Monday.
