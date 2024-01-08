Suspended driver gave northern Ont. police false name, vehicle impounded

A call of a suspicious vehicle led police to stopping pull over a disqualified driver near Cochrane on Jan. 6 who provided a false name.

James Bay Ontario Provincial Police were called after 9:30 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked on Hanna Road in Hanna Township.

“Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 11, south of Cochrane and the driver provided police with a false name,” police said in a news release Monday.

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Cochrane, is charged with driving while prohibited, impersonation and failing to comply with probation orders.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 27 in Cochrane.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.