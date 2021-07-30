Suspended driver in Sudbury accused of hitting motorcycle, fleeing the scene
A 30-year-old Sudbury resident has been charged in connection with a collision Thursday afternoon that sent a motorcycle driver to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police were called at 3:13 p.m. to respond to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury.
"The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the local hospital by Sudbury Paramedic Services with non-life threatening injuries and later discharged," police said in a news release Friday.
"The driver of the motor vehicle failed to remain at the accident, but with the assistance of the public and Greater Sudbury Police Services was located and stopped."
It turns out the suspect was a suspended driver. They are now charged with driving while prohibited, careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.
The accused is being held in custody pending bail and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice today in Sudbury.
