Suspended driver nabbed at Hwy. 17 RIDE check leads to drug charges

A suspended driver pulled over as part of an early-morning RIDE check Wednesday in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township led police to charge a suspected drug trafficker.

In a news release, Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police said they were conducting checks at 3:45 a.m. with the Anishinabek Police Service at the intersection of Lee Valley Road and Sagamok Road.

“A vehicle was stopped at the RIDE and it was determined that the driver was driving while under suspension,” police said.

“Further investigation revealed that the vehicle passenger was wanted on an outstanding warrant.”

The Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation resident, 29, has been charged with two counts of trafficking and one count of drug possession.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Jan. 16.