Suspended driver nabbed for racing on Hwy. 69

A suspended driver from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being stopped for speeding on Highway 69 in French River, police say.

The 33-year-old from Beamsville, Ont., was stopped by provincial police at 8:15 p.m. March 19 for travelling 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Not only did the driver have a suspended licence, they had no insurance and the vehicle also had unauthorized plates and was deemed unsafe to operate, OPP said in a news release.

As a result, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the accused has had an extra 30 days added to their licence suspension and was given six tickets.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 6 in Sudbury.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.