Suspended driver nabbed for racing on Hwy. 69
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A suspended driver from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being stopped for speeding on Highway 69 in French River, police say.
The 33-year-old from Beamsville, Ont., was stopped by provincial police at 8:15 p.m. March 19 for travelling 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Not only did the driver have a suspended licence, they had no insurance and the vehicle also had unauthorized plates and was deemed unsafe to operate, OPP said in a news release.
As a result, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the accused has had an extra 30 days added to their licence suspension and was given six tickets.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 6 in Sudbury.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Two arrested in connection to incident involving health official: Halifax policeMembers of the Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people in connection to offences that occurred in RCMP territory earlier this week.
-
'We're disappointed': Red Deer officials, business owners sad to be shut out of World JuniorsThe 7000 seat Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer will be empty this August as the pucks drop for the World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
-
-
B.C. volunteer heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugeesUpneet Kaur Bassi is a master’s of education student and a soon-to-be bride who’s heading for Poland Friday to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartmentsThe Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
-
School bus burns in southeast CalgaryFire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.
-
First results coming in for Fort Whyte byelectionManitobans will soon learn who the next MLA for the Fort Whyte area is as polls have officially closed.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remainMetro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
Blue Jays agree to new deals for 11 players, including Chapman, Guerreo Jr.The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration Tuesday, handing out new contracts to 11 players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.