Suspended driver stole car, was speeding when arrested, Manitoulin OPP say
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 39-year-old suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with stunt driving, among other offences, after police made a traffic stop Jan. 3 in Webbwood.
Ontario Provincial Police in Manitoulin Island said in a news release Monday they were called around 7:52 p.m. about a vehicle speeding on Highway 17.
"Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop," police said in a news release. "Further investigation revealed the motor vehicle was stolen."
The suspect is now charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while prohibited.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 7.
