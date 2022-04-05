Suspended driver was impaired, had drugs in vehicle, police in West Nipissing say
A suspended driver arrested on Highway 17 on Monday in West Nipissing was impaired and had drugs and cash in the vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.
And two passengers in the vehicle are also charged with trafficking and possession of stolen property.
The suspect was pulled over around 6 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.
"The driver was known to be a suspended driver and it was determined that the driver was impaired," the release said.
"A search of the vehicle located Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be fentanyl and cocaine. The value of the drugs seized is believed to be approximately $12,600."
The 36-year-old suspect from Sudbury has been charged with impaired driving, driving while suspended, possession of stolen property, trafficking, driving while suspended and without insurance.
The passengers, ages 28 and 38, also from Sudbury, have been charged with possession of stolen property and trafficking.
All accused were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5 in West Nipissing.
