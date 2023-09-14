Suspended driver with loaded gun crashes into ditch trying to flee police on Hwy 10

A suspended driver accused of trying to flee police, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Mono while allegedly armed with a loaded weapon is facing 15 charges.

According to police, the situation unfolded when an OPP officer patrolling Highway 10 on Wednesday afternoon was alerted by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition device in the cruiser to a suspended driver passing by.

Police say when the driver spotted the officer, he sped off, eventually losing control of the car and landing sideways in a ditch along the highway.

They say the man took off, running into a marshy wooded area, with the officer in pursuit.

Police when the 21-year-old accused was arrested, the officer found a loaded handgun in a satchel worn by the man.

Police report that along with the Ruger Prescott AZ 9mm handgun, several drugs, and over $7,000 in cash was seized.

The suspect from North York is facing a slew of charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous driving, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

"Thankfully, the officer involved in this investigation was not injured," the release stated. "The courageous efforts of the officer resulted in one more illegal gun off the street, and possibly saving lives."

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.