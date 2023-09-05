Suspended G1 driver charged with stunt driving on Highway 400 in Innisfil

A G1 driver faces several charges after provincial police say an officer stopped him speeding on Highway 400 in Innisfil.

According to OPP, the 19-year-old man from Brampton was already found to be under suspension for novice violations when he was clocked travelling 158 kilometres per hour on the highway Monday afternoon.

Police charged the accused with stunt driving, speeding, and driving while under suspension.

He is also charged with driving unaccompanied and on a highway, both prohibited for G1 classification drivers.

The vehicle was hauled away to the impound yard for two weeks due to the stunt driving charge.