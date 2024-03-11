Suspended Quebec driver stopped for speeding on Highway 11

A 26-year-old Quebec driver is facing several charges after a traffic stop in northern Ontario last week.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding while on patrol on Highway 11 in Moonbeam Township on March 6 shortly before 1 a.m., said police in a news release.

“Police investigated and determined that the driver's licence was suspended under the criminal code and the driver was currently bound by a probation order,” the OPP said.

As a result of the investigation, the suspended 26-year-old driver from Mashteuiatsh, Que., was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and operation while prohibited under the criminal code.

The vehicle was also impounded for 45 days at the expense of the owner.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

None of the accusations have been proven in court.

These events happened only the day before anther traffic stop on Highway 11 resulted in a police pursuit and and a gunfire exchange with police.

Impounded vehicles

“When you lend your vehicle to a friend or family member, ensure the person driving it has a valid driver’s licence,” police said in a related social media post.

“Neglecting this step might lead to your car's unplanned vacation at the impound lot.”

In Ontario, vehicle impoundment periods vary by the violation, policed explained in the news release. When the driver is driving while suspended from a criminal code offence the involved vehicle is impounded for 45 days. Vehicles involved in stunt driving or street racing are impounded for 14 days. When the driver is driving while suspended from a Highway Traffic Act offence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg or fails/refuses to comply with a demand made by a police officer for a breath sample the vehicle being operated is impounded for seven days.

