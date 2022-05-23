Suspended truck driver almost hits police cruiser on Hwy. 17

A suspended, uninsured driver of a tractor-trailer almost hit a police vehicle last week, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

In a news release, the OPP said they were on patrol on Highway 17 near Sowerby Road on May 19 in Huron Shores.

"Shortly after 5 p.m., police observed an eastbound tractor-trailer cross the centre line and travelled into the path of the police cruiser," police said.

"The tractor-trailer gained control and corrected to the eastbound lane."

Officers pulled the truck over, and the driver gave a false name.

"Police later identified the driver who came back as a disqualified driver and there was no insurance on the vehicle," the release said.

A 56-year-old driver from Collingwood is now charged with driving while disqualified, impersonating someone to avoid arrest, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7 and the tractor-trailer impounded for 45 days.