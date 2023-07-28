Suspicious activity call in St. Thomas leads to arrest

A London resident is charged after St. Thomas police went to a call for suspicious activity on Mondamin Street

When they arrived, police saw three people unloading materials from a van.

Officers learned one of the people was in possession of ammunition, a breach of their probation order.

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

While being processed, police also seized fentanyl and the person was charged with one count of possession of an opioid and one count possession of methamphetamine.