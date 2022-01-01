Suspicious death at Alberta Avenue home under investigation

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death on Friday morning at home in the Alberta Avenue area.

Around 3:35 a.m., police responded to reports of an incident near 120 Avenue and 93 Street.

Officers say a dead 31-year-old man was found inside the home upon arrival.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was available from police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.