'This happened for no reason': Murder charge laid after body found

One man has died and another has been charged after a disturbance at an address in the Woodfield neighbourhood, just east of Victoria Park.

London police say they responded to a residence in a walk-up on Cartwright Street near Princess Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of the occupants after a disturbance.

One adult male was found in the unit deceased, according to police, while a second man was arrested about 20 minutes later a short distance away.

The second male has since been charged with second-degree murder. He has been identified by police as 42-year-old Kenneth Cardiff of London.

The two men are known to each other and police say there is no indication of any ongoing risk to public safety.

A neighbour, Christopher, who declined to give his last name, says he's angry and grief-stricken at the loss of a friend.

"This is just something that didn't need to happen, it shouldn't have happened...I know that this happened for no reason."

The name of the deceased has not been released, but Christopher says he was with him on Wednesday night.

"He spoke of his family often. He was a good man, he had a big heart. And I’ll tell you the last thing that I saw him last night around nine or ten. What he said, he came up stairs to tell us a funny story, to bring a glass of pop and a bowl of Cheetos and a toy he had bought for my cat. That’s the kind of man he was, that’s the kind of heart that he had."

Police were at the Cartwright Street building throughout the day and officers could also be seen at an apartment complex in the area of 390 Princess Ave. where Cardiff was reportedly arrested.

The investigation by the Major Crime Section continues and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

- With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight and Bryan Bicknell