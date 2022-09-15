'Suspicious death' being investigated on Dougall Avenue

Windsor police are informing the public about a “suspicious death” near Dougall Avenue.

Officers say there will be an increased police presence in the area of the 2300 block of Dougall.

The investigation involving the suspicious death is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and they ask that members of the public avoid the area if possible.