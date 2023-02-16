Body found in Calgary park under investigation by Calgary homicide detectives

Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.

Officers were called to Deerfoot Athletic Park in the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. just after 10:35 a.m. on Thursday by a citizen who discovered a body.

The park is located next to northbound Deerfoot Trail between 16th Avenue N.E. and the Eighth Avenue flyover.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson says while the investigation is in the early stages, police are hoping to speak with witnesses.

"Individuals who attended or drove past the park this morning may have unknowingly seen something and may have critical information that could help investigators," Gregson said in a Thursday news release.

Detectives are asking anyone who was at the park on Thursday to come forward.

Additionally, anyone who has a dash cam and was driving north on Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive and 16th Avenue N.E. between 4 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday is asked to contact investigators by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips on the death can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Police are investigating after a body was found in the Deerfoot Athletic Park in the NE.



The body, which appears to have been burned, was at the entrance of the park near the parking lot and was found at 10:35am.



CPS are looking for dashcam footage and witnesses. @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/6D1bDwi7bV

Police expect an autopsy to be conducted on Friday.

At this time, the death is considered suspicious. If it is determined to be a homicide, it will be the city's second of the year.