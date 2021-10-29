iHeartRadio

Suspicious death in central Edmonton under investigation

An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

Homicide detectives are investigating a death in central Edmonton.

Police found a body in a home in the area of 91 Street and 113 Avenue on Thursday around 7:10 a.m. as they investigated the case of a missing person.

The death is suspicious, police said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

