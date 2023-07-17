Suspicious death in Middle Sackville ruled a homicide, police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Middle Sackville, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Halifax District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a man with life-threatening injuries at a home on Sackville Drive around 9:10 p.m. on July 3.
“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the death has been ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Monday.
He has been identified as 71-year-old Noel Fredericks of Middle Sackville.
Police also say they are looking to identity a woman who they believe was at the victim’s business the day of his death.
They say she was driving a maroon-coloured vehicle at Noel Fredericks Auto, which is located at 1250 Sackville Dr., around 6 p.m.
Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area that day and may have any dashcam footage.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Manitoba helps buy land for new east Winnipeg schoolThe Manitoba government is helping to buy the land for a new school in a growing community in east Winnipeg.
-
Think July has been cooler this year? Experts say you aren’t imagining thingsJuly is supposed to be the hottest month of the year in Manitoba, especially southern Manitoba, but it has yet to reach its full potential and repeat past performances.
-
85 cattle stolen from Alberta ranch in November still not foundMounties north of Edmonton are hoping tips from the public will help them find 85 cattle and whoever stole them nearly eight months ago.
-
Air Transat announces winter destinations out of London, Ont.It might only be mid-July, but it’s never too early to start planning your next tropical winter getaway. Beginning this November, Air Transat will offer two tropical destinations for sun seekers out of London International Airport.
-
Windsor woman facing 15 fraud-related charges, including identity theftWindsor police have charged a woman with 15 fraud-related charges after she allegedly falsified identifications on several occasions.
-
Indigenous leaders say they do not accept Manitoba premier's comments on landfill searchIndigenous leaders say a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of women can be done safely and must go ahead.
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, warns more may be called offBC Ferries cancelled two sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria Monday and warned further departures may be in peril due to a mechanical issue.
-
Five people remain in hospital a month after Manitoba bus crashFive people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.
-
RARE VIDEO: Mike Vernon playing in Sask. long before his NHL daysMike Vernon is one of several new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame, but long before he played at the elite level of the NHL, he was grinding it out in junior.