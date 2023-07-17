Suspicious death in Middle Sackville ruled a homicide, police identify victim

The suspicious death of a man in Middle Sackville, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.

Halifax District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a man with life-threatening injuries at a home on Sackville Drive around 9:10 p.m. on July 3.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the death has been ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Monday.

He has been identified as 71-year-old Noel Fredericks of Middle Sackville.

Police also say they are looking to identity a woman who they believe was at the victim’s business the day of his death.

They say she was driving a maroon-coloured vehicle at Noel Fredericks Auto, which is located at 1250 Sackville Dr., around 6 p.m.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area that day and may have any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

