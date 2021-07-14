Suspicious death in Millbrook, N.S., now being called a homicide by police
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
Millbrook RCMP say the suspicious death of a 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police say they responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Glooscap Drive in Millbrook, N.S., at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
"Police found a 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man deceased and his death has been ruled a homicide," the RCMP said in a news release.
Police had initially deemed the death to be suspicious.
Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 902-896-5060. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
