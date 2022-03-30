Suspicious death in Moose Jaw under investigation: police

A man was found dead in Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Moose Jaw police, officers and EMS were called to a residence in the 0 block of Stadacona Street just after 2:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and police are deeming the death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service or Crimestoppers.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.