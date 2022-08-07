Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
Around 6:25 p.m., police were called to the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street for a weapons complaint.
When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A second person was found and taken to hospital in serious life-threatening condition.
The homicide unit is investigating the incident and an autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
