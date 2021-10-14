Suspicious death in Penticton, B.C.; Mounties looking for anyone who had contact with the deceased

Police are looking to speak to anyone who had contact with a man whose death in B.C.'s Okanagan region is considered "suspicious."

Mounties said the body of Clayton Robert Dyer, a resident of Penticton, was found on the side of a road about five kilometres west of the town on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was found at about 5 p.m. on Green Mountain Road, the local RCMP detachment said.

Mounties said evidence at the scene suggested his death was suspicious, but did not provide any further details on what that means or why it is the case.

The RCMP also did not provide a suspected cause of death.

Mounties said they're working with the Penticton Indian Band and the BC Coroners Service on the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they're looking to speak to anyone who may have had contact with Dyer since Saturday.