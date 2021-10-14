Suspicious death in Penticton, B.C.; Mounties looking for anyone who had contact with the deceased
Police are looking to speak to anyone who had contact with a man whose death in B.C.'s Okanagan region is considered "suspicious."
Mounties said the body of Clayton Robert Dyer, a resident of Penticton, was found on the side of a road about five kilometres west of the town on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old was found at about 5 p.m. on Green Mountain Road, the local RCMP detachment said.
Mounties said evidence at the scene suggested his death was suspicious, but did not provide any further details on what that means or why it is the case.
The RCMP also did not provide a suspected cause of death.
Mounties said they're working with the Penticton Indian Band and the BC Coroners Service on the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
In particular, they're looking to speak to anyone who may have had contact with Dyer since Saturday.
-
AHS recommending Albertans get their flu shots ASAPAlberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.