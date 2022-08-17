Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigation
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
Police said there were called to a suspicious death in the 600 block of Cathedral Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man’s body inside the home. His death is believed to be a homicide.
The Winnipeg police service’s homicide unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
