Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in burned vehicle in Abbotsford
Police in Abbotsford are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The fire happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Riverside Street, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department. The block appears to be a rural area near Townshipline Road and Highway 11 in the city's north.
Once the fire was extinguished, crews found "human remains" inside the vehicle, police said.
Patrol officers, major crime detectives and the department's forensic identification unit remained at the scene Sunday afternoon, investigating the suspicious death.
Riverside Street was closed between Hallert Road and Townshipline Road as police investigated.
Abbotsford police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 604-859-5225.
