Suspicious death investigation underway after person found deceased in laneway in city's east end

Police have launched a suspicious death investigation after an individual was found deceased in a laneway in Toronto’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood on Thursday night.

The person was found suffering from a serious injury in a laneway near Gerrard Street and Woodbine Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., police say.

They were then pronounced deceased on scene.

A cause of death has not been provided but police say the circumstances “appear suspicious.”

Forensics officers are currently combing the scene for evidence.