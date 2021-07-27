Suspicious death investigation underway after two people found deaceased in East York apartment
Web Content Writer
Chris Fox
Police have launched a suspicious death investigation after two people were found deceased in an East York apartment on Tuesday morning.
Police say that officers were responding to an unknown trouble call at a building in the Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive area at around 11 a.m. when they located the individuals in an apartment dwelling.
A cause of death has not been released at this time.
“All unexplained or sudden deaths are treated as suspicious until we know the cause of death and establish the full circumstances,” police said in a message posted to Twitter urging anyone with information to contact investigators.
More to come…
