Man arrested following 'suspicious death' in east London, Ont.

A 66-year-old London man is facing a second degree murder charge following the “suspicious death” of a man in east London on Thursday night, London police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, on Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to the 700-block of Queens Avenue near Adelaide Street in order to check on the welfare of an individual.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased adult male.

Police said that the victim has since been identified as 65-year-old Craig Alan Jacobs of London.

As a result of the investigation, 66-year-old Ronald Joseph MacDonald of London has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder for his alleged involvement.

Police said the victim and accused were known to each other.

The death was initially ruled as suspicious by police, and was reassigned to the Major Crime Section.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Friday in relation to the charge.