Suspicious death investigation underway in Erin Woods

Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit responded to a southeast neighbourhood Tueday morning in connection with a death that's considered suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to a location on Erin Circle S.E., in the community of Erin Woods, just before 6 a.m. following reports of a man in medical distress inside a home. The man, believed to be approximately 30 years old, was pronoouncefd dead on scene.

The nature of his death has not been disclosed.

According to police, the suspect or suspects in the man's death fled prior to the arrival of police and a description has not been confirmed.

The police tape cordoning off a section of Erin Circle was removed shortly before 9 a.m.

Neighbours were startled to learn of the death so close to their homes.

"It's just surreal," said Wendy, who had slept through the commotion. "It kind of scary but just very surreal."

The police investigation was an unwelcome welcome to the community for Jennifer Heldt.

"(I'm) kind of new to the neighbourhood," said Heldt, who lives down the street. "You never hear of these things and then all of a sudden you wake up one morning and there it is. So it's scary. It's really scary."

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the events of Tuesday morning leading up to the man's death is asked to contact the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.