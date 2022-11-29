iHeartRadio

Suspicious death investigation underway in Woodstock


(Source: Woodstock police)

Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.

“A suspicious death investigation has been initiated in relation to this reports,” said police.

There will continue to be a heavy presence of emergency crews in the area.

