Suspicious death involving gun under investigation in Colchester County, N.S.
Police in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County are investigating a suspicious death that involved a gun.
The death happened on Wharf Road in Five Islands, N.S., the RCMP said in a social media post on Monday just after 9:30 p.m.
Police say the area is secured and Wharf Road is closed at Highway 2.
Colchester County District RCMP is at Wharf Rd. in #FiveIslands investigating a suspicious death involving a firearm. Area secured. Wharf Rd. is closed at Hwy. 2. Please avoid the area to allow officers to do their work. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/Ymm5oYsdN1— RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 10, 2023
The RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
The force says it has collected evidence and information that leads investigators to believe the death was an isolated incident “between parties known to each other.”
The force says its investigation is in its early stages and information will be released as it becomes available.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.
