Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
The incident took place on July 2, when Mounties received a report of a man in medical distress at a home in the Paupanekis Point area of Norway House. The man, 41-year-old Johnny Stanley Muswagon from Norway House Cree Nation, died in hospital.
When they first released information about the incident last week, officers said Muswagon’s death was “suspicious.”
Now, police are saying the man’s death was the result of a homicide, and are asking the public for help.
Mounties said Muswagon went to multiple homes in the Paupanekis Point area during the evening of July 1 and the morning of July 2. Police officers said they believe at some point he got into a fight with an unknown person.
Anyone who may have seen Muswagon, witnessed an altercation, or has video surveillance from the area is asked to call 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- With files from CTV’s Kimberly Rio Wertman.
-
Manitoba Public Insurance seeing more claims, longer wait times this yearThe number of physical damage claims seen by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has spiked halfway through 2022.
-
Sight and sounds of Sunfest return to Victoria ParkAfter a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sunfest has returned to downtown London for the next four days with live performances.
-
Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in MississaugaTwo young victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga Thursday.
-
Sudbury develops safety plan for city's 10 most dangerous intersectionsGreater Sudbury is working on strategies to improve safety at 10 intersections in the city with higher-than-normal rates of collisions.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailedOn the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenitiesLakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor sonA Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.
-
More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecastForecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.
-
Calgary retailers, restaurants ready to wrangle in record Stampede salesThe Calgary Stampede is set to bring millions of dollars to the city's economy as local retailers and restaurants expect to cash in on a much-needed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.