Suspicious death of woman in Five Islands ruled a homicide: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP says the suspicious death of a woman in Five Islands, N.S., has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sand Point Hill and Wharf Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, police say they found the body of a woman inside a home on Sand Point Hill Lane.

Investigators secured the area and collected evidence from the scene. They have since determined her death was a homicide.

No details about the victim have been released at this time.

According to police, a person of interest was taken into custody in Springhill, N.S., Tuesday morning, but he was later released.

However, RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV News police are not looking for a suspect, and there is no shooter on the loose.

He also said the homicide was not a random incident and the people involved knew one another.

Police say investigators will remain on scene on Sand Point Hill Lane as the investigation continues.

“Local residents may have observed a Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables helicopter in the area over the last two days,” said Marshall in a news release. “The helicopter was dispatched to assist investigators in locating evidence as part of the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP at 902-896-5060 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).