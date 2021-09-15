Suspicious death under investigation after body found in rural B.C. area: RCMP

Mounties in B.C. are investigating how a person died after their body was found in a rural area.

In a news release Wednesday, Merritt RCMP said a body was found near Nicola Lake just before 8 a.m. the previous day.

Investigators said it appears the person's death is suspicious and the RCMP's forensic identification section is assisting.

"Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit have been called in to take conduct of the investigation, with assistance from our Merritt RCMP officers," Staff Sgt. Steph Drouin said in a news release.

"Our priority at this time is to identify the dead person and notify their next of kin."

No details were given about the victim including their gender, age, when they may have died or where exactly their body was found. Even so, anyone with information about the person's death is asked to call a tip line at 1-877-987-8477.