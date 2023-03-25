iHeartRadio

Suspicious death under investigation: Saskatoon police


image.png

Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death.

Police say the incident happened in the 2300 block of 17 Street West.

Investigators from the major crime section and technicians from the forensic identification section have been called to help with the investigation, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 

12