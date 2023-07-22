iHeartRadio

'Suspicious device' under investigation in Grande Prairie: RCMP


image.jpg

Grande Prairie RCMP officers are investigating reports of a suspicious device.

Saturday around noon, the area of 103 Street and Kateri Drive was blocked off by police.

The public are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The explosive disposal unit has been called, and RCMP officers will remain on scene.

This is a developing story that will updated as more information becomes available.

12