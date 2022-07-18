iHeartRadio

Suspicious dumpster fire in south London

London Fire Department Investigation Unit truck. (Source: London fire)

A small fire in south London has been deemed suspicious.

Crews were called to a vacant building at 120 Weston Street in the 9:00 hour on Sunday night and were able to quickly suppress the blaze.

London fire says the incident was contained to a dumpster inside the building.

Damage loss was minimal and no injuries were reported.

12