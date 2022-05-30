'Suspicious' fire at Alliston restaurant under investigation

An investigation is underway after a "suspicious" fire at an Alliston restaurant Sunday night.

The New Tecumseth Fire Department, the Ontario Fire Marshal, and Nottawasaga OPP are looking into the blaze that broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the East Side Marios on Young Street.

Police say when officers arrived, firefighters had already contained the flames.

No one was injured. Police say the business was empty at the time of the fire.

Police say the fire "appears to be suspicious" as investigators try to determine where and how the fire ignited.

The extent and cost of the damage have yet to be determined, and none of the neighbouring businesses reported any damage.

Police hope to speak to any witnesses in the area at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.