London police are investigating after a suspicious fire at a construction site in the Clarke Road and Dundas Street area on Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to 440 Clarke Road around 8:15 p.m. for a fire visible on the roof of the building.

An aerial ladder had to be used to put out the fire.

No one was injured and the damage has been estimated at about $10,000.

The fire was deemed to be suspicious and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

