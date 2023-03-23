Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge

A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.

Five stations were called in around midnight Thursday to a structure fire at the building.

Cambridge Fire says they needed to go into a defensive strategy when they arrived, but later switched to offensive.

No injuries have been reported.

Cambridge Fire says they believe the incident is suspicious, but fire prevention and regional police will be at the scene later in the day to investigate.

There is no word yet on a possible damage estimate or cause of the fire.

Active Incident: Cambridge Firefighters from 5 stations are operating in the defensive strategy at a working commercial structure fire on Ainslie Street South. The road is closed. Avoid the area. @CPFFALocal499 @cityofcambridge pic.twitter.com/rZCDKIpo89