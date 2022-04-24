Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap-Pele, N.B., under investigation by RCMP
Police and the fire marshal are investigating after a suspicious blaze badly damaged a restaurant in the coastal community of Cap-Pele, N.B.
RCMP Cpl. Rene Blanchard said in an interview police and firefighters responded at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning to the fire at Chez Camille takeout restaurant.
He said when they arrived the fire had fully engulfed the building and it had "sustained major fire damage," but nobody was in the building or injured.
The police officer added the investigation is ongoing but the fire has been deemed suspicious.
There have been fires at several smokehouses in the region that RCMP also deemed suspicious initially in the past two years, but Blanchard said at this point no links have been drawn between the incidents.
RCMP members will be canvassing the area around Chez Camille to see if there is any video surveillance that might assist in the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.
