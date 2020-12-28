Police in Delta say they're investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a thrift store.

Officers were called to Delta Street near 48 Avenue in Ladner at about 11 Sunday night after a fire was started in a dumpster behind a building.

The rear wall and roof of the building eventually caught fire before it was extinguished. The thrift store was most significantly impacted, but other nearby units were also damaged by smoke.

"Fortunately there was no one who had to be evacuated from the property, and no one was reported injured during this incident," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police, in a news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police are calling the blaze suspicious.

Anyone who was in the area and saw suspicious behaviour or anyone with dash cam video is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.