Suspicious fire being investigated in London


The London Police Service headquarters on Dundas Street in London, Ont.

London police are investigating a suspicious fire in the city.

Around 2:40 a.m. Friday, crews were called to a multi-unit building on Queens Avenue near Colborne Street.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the damage estimate is not known yet and the investigation is ongoing.

