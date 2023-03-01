'Suspicious' fire causes $70K in damages, London police investigating
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
London police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at an apartment building in the downtown core late Tuesday night.
According to a release from the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to an apartment building located in the area of Dundas Street and Queens Avenue.
Members of the London Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
Damages are estimated at approximately $70,000.
The LPS Street Crime Unit continues to investigate the arson.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
