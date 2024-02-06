Suspicious fire causes damage to newly constructed homes in Bradford

Police are investigating suspected arson after a fire at two newly constructed homes in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to officials, the fires were lit against the front doors of the two houses at a construction site on County Road 27 north of Highway 88 Monday night.

Flames spread inside the homes, but firefighters knocked them back quickly, preventing more extensive damage.

Officials say both houses were close to being ready for occupancy.

No injuries were reported.

Police encourage anyone with information to reach out to the detective on the case via email or by calling 905-775-3311 ext. 1072.