'Suspicious' fire closes roadway at Midas building in North Bay

For the second time in recent months, the Midas building in North Bay is on fire.

Reporting from the scene, CTV's Eric Taschner said crews were called around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

While a cause has not yet been determined, emergency officials are calling the blaze suspicious. Fisher Street is closed from Main to McIntyre streets as crews extinguish the fire.

The building burned in February of this year, devastating the owners who operated the business for 12 years.

The building has been closed since, but officials said they found an area where boards had been removed and someone had gone inside. Fire officials searched the building to ensure no one was still there, and found nothing.

The fire is currently in the roof and eaves.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.