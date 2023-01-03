Suspicious fire damages school in Nanaimo, B.C.

Band students at Wellington Secondary School in Nanaimo, B.C., came back from Christmas break to find out they are unable to use their music room after a suspicious fire occurred on Monday.

Nanaimo RCMP say two witnesses called in the fire originally around 6:45 a.m. after they saw the entranceway to the school’s band room was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department responded and put the fire out.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious by police and they are waiting for the fire inspector's report to determine whether it's arson or not.

Wellington Secondary's music room is separated from the rest of the school but because of the fire, students are unable to use it at this time.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools says the band program has been moved to the school's multipurpose room for the time being.

Restoration crews are on scene cleaning up the damage and ventilating the building. There is no timeframe yet on when students will be able to return.