Suspicious fire damages Vancouver SRO hotel
A fire at the Ivanhoe Hotel on Main Street Saturday night is considered suspicious, Vancouver firefighters say.
The fire started in a room on the second floor of the hotel, and traveled through the wall and into the ceiling before crews could extinguish it, according to Trevor Connelly, assistant deputy chief of operations for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.
Connelly said there was minimal water damage to the rooms that burned, but crews did have to open up the walls to get at the fire.
"From all reports, nobody was displaced due to this," Connelly said. "The rooms involved and the areas involved are not residences of anybody."
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday, but it was believed to be suspicious, crews said. Vancouver police have been notified and are investigating.
