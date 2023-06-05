Suspicious fire destroys Saskatoon garage

An early morning fire in Saskatoon that destroyed a garage is believed to be suspicious.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported the blaze in the 300 block of Avenue J South.

Three fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after it was reported, the department said.

There were no reported injuries.

A fire investigator has determined the fire was suspicious, according to the department. Police are investigating.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.