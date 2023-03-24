'Suspicious' fire in Aylmer
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Damage is estimated at $1-million after a fire in Aylmer that police are describing as "suspicious.”
The blaze broke out around 2:35 a.m. at a new-build home on Aspen Parkway that nobody was living in yet.
“This is suspicious fire. It is an ongoing investigation. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted and will be coming to the scene,” said Aylmer fire Chief, Todd McKone.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-773-3144 or CrimeStoppers.
Police say this fire is not believed to be related to any other local fires, including the million dollar fire on Talbot Street earlier this week.
